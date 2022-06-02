(WTAJ) — In honor of National Donut Day on Friday, Dunkin’ Donuts is offering all of Central Pennsylvania a free donut with any beverage purchase.

On June 3, stop by any Dunkin’ location in Central Pennsylvania and be rewarded a free classic donut of choice to pair with your coffee or other beverage. The free donut is not included on delivery platforms.

National Donut Day was established in 1938 by the Chicago Salvation Army to honor women who served donuts to soldiers during World War I, Dunkin’ mentioned in its press release. It is traditionally celebrated on the first Friday of June.

Dunkin’ has been serving signature donuts for more than 70 years and is reported to be the No. 1 retailer of units in America with more than 3.3 billion donuts sold annually.

For more information about Dunkin’, visit DunkinDonuts.com.