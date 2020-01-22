Drug cases dropped over investigation into arresting officer

SCRANTON, Pa. (WTAJ) — Prosecutors have withdrawn felony drug cases against 18 people because the Pennsylvania police officer who arrested them is under criminal investigation.

The Times-Tribune reported Wednesday that the Lackawanna County district attorney’s office withdrew the cases December 30 because of alleged misconduct by Scranton Police Cpl. Thomas McDonald.

The district attorney wrote in court filings that allegations against the 46-year-old officer cast significant doubt on his credibility and compromises the integrity of his investigations.

Officials declined to comment on the claims against the officer, who hasn’t been criminally charged.

McDonald declined to comment Tuesday.

McDonald was on administrative duty starting in August and was placed on paid leave Friday.