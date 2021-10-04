PennDOT: Driver’s license, photo centers closed for Columbus Day

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that all driver’s license and photo centers will be closed from Saturday, Oct. 9, through Monday, Oct. 11 for Columbus Day.

Customers will still be able to obtain driver and vehicle products and services during this time through the driver and vehicle services website. The online services are always available to access at no additional cost and include a variety of services listed below:

Driver’s license, photo ID and vehicle registration renewals.

Driver-history services.

Address changes.

Driver’s license and vehicle registration restoration letters.

Pay driver’s license or vehicle insurance restoration fee.

Driver’s license and photo ID duplicates

Driver exam scheduling.

For a complete list of driver and photo license center closings, visit dmv.pa.gov.