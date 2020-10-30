Drive-by shooting at Greensburg “Trump House” under investigation

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A house in Greensburg dubbed the “Trump House” was the target of a drive-by shooting Thursday night.

Troopers were dispatched to the home on 4432 State Route 982 in Union Township at 9:55 p.m. The victim Lesley Rossi of Youngstown was reported to have been inside the home when the shooting occurred.

Rossi also reported having seen a woman in a silver-colored Subaru fire 3 shots at the house. The suspect then fled northbound on State Route 982. No one was reported injured.

Additional information into this incident is expected to be released as the investigation is ongoing.