WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Former President Donald Trump will be visiting Greensburg to hold a rally on May 6.

The 45th President is scheduled to give remarks in support of Republican candidate for Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senate seat Mehmet Oz, otherwise known as Dr. Oz, according to a press release. Trump will also be rallying for other candidates he has endorsed.

The event will take place about an hour away from Pittsburgh at the Westmoreland Fairgrounds at 123 Blue Ribbon Lane.

Timeline of Events:

8:00 a.m. – Parking and Line Opens

3:00 p.m. – Doors Open and Entertainment Begins

5:00 p.m. – Pre-program Speakers Deliver Remarks

8:00 p.m. – 45th President of the United States Donald J. Trump Delivers Remarks

Those looking to register for tickets can visit events.donaldjtrump.com.