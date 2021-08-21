Dogs intended as dinner now have loving Pennsylvania homes

(Credit: Getty Images)

YORK, Pa. (AP) — When Meghan Kahler and Steven Halstead adopted the Japanese mastiff, he came with the name Daniel. He is a big, old goofy dog, emphasis on big.

Daniel didn’t seem to be a good name, so they changed it. They named him Ham “like Christmas ham,” Meghan said. It made sense.

They adopted Ham around Christmas 2020. And just a few months before that, Ham was destined to become ham, having been rescued from a South Korean farm where dogs were bred and raised to be food.

 “We think we’re funny,” Steven said. “For a meat market dog, it’s a great name.”

