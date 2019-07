Pittsburgh, Pa. (WTAJ/KDKA) — Summer is here, school is out and holiday cookouts are in full swing. Now, one Pittsburgh park is deciding to celebrate Independence Day all week, kicking off with man’s best friend.

Dachshunds competed in the “Weiner 100 Dachshund Race” as part of Kennywood Park’s “Celebrate America” festival.

There was also a hot dog eating contest earlier in the day.

The celebration runs through the rest of the week.