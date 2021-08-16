Body of missing 3-year-old found in Allegheny River

ARMSTRONG COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A 3-year-old boy was reported missing from a campsite along the Allegheny River in Armstrong County, Pa. His body was later recovered after two days of search and rescue efforts.

According to state police, on Aug. 13, 3-year-old Dwight Dinsmore was reported missing from a campsite along the Allegheny River. Crews were called to the area Friday afternoon including the Bloodhound Team from Greensburg Fire Department and Murrysville Medic One Dive Team.

The dogs were able to narrow a search area for divers before the search was suspended for the evening due to severe weather. Dive teams then arrived on Saturday from Armstrong, Allegheny and Westmoreland counties to continue searching.

PHOTO: Murrysville Medic One Dive Team

“Because of the dedication, strong teamwork, and unwillingness to stop, the 3-year-old was recovered and the family was able to have some closure. Our deepest sympathy and condolences go out to the family,” Murrysville Medic One Dive Team said in a Facebook post.

Water searches, boat sonar searches and dog searches were all used to locate the child. State Police report the death has been ruled accidental.