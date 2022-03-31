(WTAJ) — Nine bat species currently live in Pennsylvania, but could that number drop to eight? One of the species may be making the move to be classified as endangered due to a disease, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (UFWS).

The northern long-eared bat is currently listed as threatened but it may be moved to endangered under the Endangered Species Act, due to the wide-range impact of white-nose syndrome.

“White-nose syndrome is devastating northern long-eared bats at unprecedented rates, as indicated by this science-based finding” U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Regional Director Charlie Wooley said. “The Service is deeply committed to continuing our vital research with partners on reducing the impacts of white-nose syndrome, while working with diverse stakeholders to conserve the northern long-eared bat and reduce impacts to landowners.”

The UFWS has put together the White-nose Syndrome National Response Team which is made up of more than 150 non-governmental organizations, institutions, Tribes, and state and federal agencies in order to address the threat. The team uses disease surveillance tools to keep an eye on the spread and impacts of the disease. Currently, they are looking at biological, chemical, immunological, genetic and mechanical treatments.

Since 2015, white-nose syndrome has impacted about 80 percent of the species, including almost all of them in the U.S. By the year 2025, the syndrome is expected to affect 100 percent of all northern long-eared bats in the U.S.

Just by pest control and pollination, bats contribute about $3 billion annually to the U.S. agriculture system, making them very important to the ecosystem.

16 habitat conservation plans have been put into place by the wind energy department with another 13 in development to help mitigate the impact the syndrome has on the bat.

There have already been many other wind energy and transportation projects that have ESA compliance will remain if the bat is reclassified to endangered. For example, the Federal Highway Administration, the Federal Railroad Administration and the Federal Transit Administration completed programmatic consultation with the Service that covered transportation projects throughout the entire range of the northern long-eared bat.

The northern long-eared bat is found in 37 states, including Pennsylvania, and the District of Columbia in the eastern and north-central United States.

Comments on the proposal to reclassify the northern long-eared bat as endangered may be submitted through May 23, 2022, for more information on how to visit the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service website.

A virtual public informational meeting from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. followed by a public hearing from 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on April 7.