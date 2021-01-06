Director of Testing and Contact Tracing adds emphasis to surveillance testing

(WTAJ) — Surveillance testing during this pandemic isn’t anything new, but until recently it also hasn’t been a main focus.

The Director of Testing and Contact Tracing for the Department of Health, Michael Huff, said this will change within the next 90 days.

With general population surveillance testing, he hopes to identify and mitigate asymptomatic cases in the community by providing easy access to testing.

He said the vaccine does not override the importance of continuing to test for the virus

“We’ll still need to do that surveillance testing to determine where there may be pockets of disease, where there may be special attention for mitigation efforts or to really direct more vaccine,” Huff said.

He adds that people with COVID-19 with no symptoms could extend the pandemic, so locating these pockets where infected people are asymptomatic is still vital.