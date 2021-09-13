Digital licenses, permits now available for Pa. hunters

A deer peers through the woods, Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, in Marple Township, Pa. Pennsylvania’s regular firearms deer hunting season starts this weekend, Nov. 28 and runs through Dec. 12 in most of the state. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Game Commission announced that hunters can now carry digital versions of their licenses and permits in place of paper licenses.

“The ability to issue digital licenses is just one advantage offered by the new HuntFishPA system,” said Deana Vance, director of the Game Commission’s Bureau of Automated Technology Services.

Hunters and trappers who already purchased their 2021-22 licenses can log in to their profile on HuntFishPA, access their purchase history, and download a PDF copy of the licenses or permit.

For future license purchases, a PDF version will be emailed to the hunter as long as an email address is provided with their profile. The emailed PDF will be sent regardless of an online purchase or at an issuing agent.

All documents, except for harvest tags, will be emailed upon purchase.

Deer, bear and turkey hunters, and those hunting or trapping in any other season where harvests must be tagged, must continue to carry paper harvest tags afield. No electronic harvest tags are being issued or authorized for use. And all paper licenses and permits that are carried afield must be signed.

Those who plan on hunting big game or bobcats, or trapping fishers or otters must plan ahead of time to be sure that they are in possession of their harvest tags prior to hunting or trapping those species. All harvest tags will be mailed to those who purchase their licenses online.

“Downloading your digital licenses and permits to your mobile device guarantees you’ll never leave them at home. It’s a convenient option that’s available to hunters in the seasons that are about to begin,” Vance said.