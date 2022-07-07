HARRISBURG, Pa (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Human Services (DHS) announced the plan selection period for Medicaid will continue until August 16. The selection period comes ahead of the implementation of new physical health managed care agreements that will go into effect on September 1.

The agreements will result in some consumers having to transition from their existing plan to another one. The Communications Director for the DHS, Ali Fogarty, said that there will be a lapse in coverage during the transition period.

“No one is gonna lose coverage as part of this transition,” Fogarty said. “Anyone who doesn’t make a selection will be automatically assigned a new plan.”

Letters are being mailed to every Medicaid recipient enrolled in a physical health managed care plan that will explain whether or not they will need to enroll in a new plan. Approximately 500,000 Medicaid consumers will have to select a new plan or they will be assigned one due to the agreement changes.

These changes will not impact members in the Children Health Insurance Program (CHIP) or who have Dual Eligible Special Needs Plan (DSNP) coverage. They also will not impact members enrolled in Community Health Choices (CHC) or a Behavioral Health Choices plan.

Medicaid users can change their plan at any time online at the DHS website.