Device leads to shutdown of Philly airport’s baggage room

This undated photo provided by the Transportation Security Administration shows a device that had the makings of what appeared to be a pipe bomb that was discovered by TSA officers in a checked bag at Philadelphia International Airport on Wednesday, July 10, resulting in the evacuation of personnel from the checked baggage room. (Transportation Security Administration via AP))

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Transportation Security Administration says officers closed the checked baggage room at Philadelphia International Airport after finding a device that resembled a pipe bomb.

The room was evacuated and closed for about 40 minutes on Wednesday after officers spotted the device in a checked bag.

The TSA says officers tracked down the passenger, who told them it was a prototype laser for a robot.

Authorities waited until the bomb squad determined the device did not pose any threat.

The passenger was allowed to catch his flight along with his belongings.