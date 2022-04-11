HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — A new Chronic Wasting Disease Management Area (DMA) has been created in Pennsylvania and two existing ones have been expanded, according to the Pennsylvania Game Commission.

The new DMA, DMA 7, was created when CWD was detected at a captive facility in Lycoming County. DMA 7 is about 460 square miles in size and includes parts of the following counties:

Lycoming

Montour

Northumberland

Columbia

Sullivan

Get the latest local news, weather, and community events. Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

Under these DMAs, it is unlawful to:

Remove or export any deer or elk high-risk parts (e.g., head, spinal column and spleen) from a DMA or EA

Use or possess deer or elk urine-based attractants

Directly or indirectly feed wild, free-ranging deer. It is already illegal to feed elk regardless of DMA location

Rehabilitate wild, free-ranging deer or elk

To learn more about the DMA expansion, you can visit the game commission’s website.