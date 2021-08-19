Destination Pennsylvania: Andalusia

BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Just 15-miles north of Center City Philadelphia, along the Delaware River, is where you will find Andalusia. The 1700’s Buck County estate features a historic house, gardens and arboretum.

“It depends on if you like gardens or a history buff or an architecture fan. There is something for everyone,” Connie Houchins, executive director of the Andalusia Foundation, said.

Take a tour of the big house and be mesmerized by the Greek revival architecture and the beautiful decor.

“The furnishings are original to the house, the house was never modernized,” Houchins said. “You just walk in and you really have stepped back in time.”

For those that love history, learn about the Craig and Biddle families who lived at the estate. The home was purchased by the Craigs to escape the yellow fever outback in Philadelphia. The families also have ties to historic figures like Napolean.

“You’ll learn a lot, there’s a lot to learn,” Houchins said.

Or, step outside and get lost in the lush gardens where something different blooms each week.

“A lot of effort goes into maintaining them, there is always a lot of weeding, editing garden spaces, replacing plants that just aren’t doing well,” Jenna Bachman, horticulturalist, said.

While strolling the property, you might even get greeted by Siggy, but keep in mind that your canines must stay home. Ziggy has special privileges.

Before you leave, don’t forget to take in the views of the Delaware River.

“You can bring a picnic lunch. There’s lots of acres you can sit along the river,” Houchins said.