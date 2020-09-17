Deputies apprehend woman accused of luring teen boy

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Deputies have apprehended a woman who is accused of traveling to the home of an Illinois teenager who she met online and bringing him to her home in Pennsylvania.

Authorities found 20-year-old Lilandra Redman on Wednesday evening in a Pittsburgh suburb.

Authorities say Redman met the 15-year-old from Woodstock, Illinois, online and they used social media and a disposable phone which Redman got the boy from another student for several years.

Officials say Redman traveled to the boy’s home on Aug. 3 and they flew to Redman’s home in Rochester, Pennsylvania.

The boy was found later that evening, but Redman was gone. Prosecutors in Illinois charged her with abduction and luring a child.