Dept. of Labor, Industry grants $4 million for Pa. job training

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry (L&I) announced the availability of $4 million in Industry Partnership grants.

The funding will encourage collaboration among businesses to upskill workers to meet the growing demand for goods and services and compete in the global economy.

“These grants provide a unique opportunity for businesses in the same industry sectors to work together to identify and solve shared workforce needs in their regions,” Secretary Jennifer Berrier said.

L&I will award grants up to $250,000 each to eligible applicants including local workforce development boards, non-profit and non-governmental entities, community-based organizations, educational and post-secondary educational organizations, labor organizations, business associations, and economic development entities.

Additional details and the grant application can be found on L&I’s website. Grant applications are due by 4:00 PM Oct. 22, 2021.