Dept. of Health reports 11.4 million vaccine doses given, 2 new COVID cases in our region June 21

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed 129 new cases of COVID-19 since yesterday, bringing state totals to 1,210,469 known cases since the start of the pandemic.

President Biden encourages vaccinations as US looks to miss July 4 target

1 new death has been identified by the Pennsylvania death registry since Sunday bringing our state total to 27,570 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of June 11 – June 17 stood at 1.4%.

Ninety-six (96) percent of Pennsylvania cases have been considered recovered from COVID-19.

The state reports more than 11.4 million doses of the vaccine have been administered. 6,184,200 Pennsylvanians are partially vaccinated and 5,239,933 are fully vaccinated.

There are 4,716,395 individuals who have tested negative to date.

Our central region has 2 new cases since Sunday. That brings our total to 78,313 known COVID-19 cases.

The county breakdown is below:

VACCINATION PERCENTAGES:

BEDFORD: 27%

BLAIR: 36%

CAMBRIA: 40%

CAMERON: 44%

CENTRE: 46%

CLEARFIELD: 37%

ELK: 45%

HUNTINGDON: 35%

JEFFERSON: 37%

SOMERSET: 35%

Total COVID-19 related deaths by county:

BEDFORD: 141 (+0)

BLAIR: 341 (+0)

CAMBRIA: 438 (+0)

CAMERON: 7 (+0)

CENTRE: 225 (+0)

CLEARFIELD: 152 (+0)

ELK: 41 (+0)

HUNTINGDON: 135 (+0)

JEFFERSON: 99 (+0)

SOMERSET: 218 (+0)

NEW LOCAL DEATHS: 0

Federal data representing all 67 counties:

According to the CDC, as of Friday morning, June 18, Pennsylvania has administered first doses of vaccine to 61.6% of its entire population, and the state ranks 8th among all 50 states for first doses administered by percentage of population.

According to the CDC, as of Sunday morning, June 20, 58.9% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated while 74.5% have received their first dose.

According to the CDC, as of Sunday morning, June 20 Pennsylvania ranks 5th among all 50 states for total doses administered.

Statewide data representing the 66 counties within the Department of Health’s vaccine jurisdiction:

Vaccine providers have administered 11,436,528 total vaccine doses as of Monday, June 21.

5,248,430 people are fully vaccinated; with a seven-day moving average of more than 28,215 people per day receiving vaccinations.

1,370,772 people are partially vaccinated, meaning they have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine.

6,619,202 people have received at least their first dose.

This week, a total of 13,146,080 doses will have been allocated through June 26: 299,960 first/single doses will have been allocated this week. 299,960 second doses will have been allocated this week.



To date, we have administered 11,436,528 doses total through June 20: First/single doses: 6,619,202 administered Second doses: 4,820,585 administered



Fully vaccinated people may choose not to wear a mask indoors or outdoors unless the business or organization requires it, following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

There are 163,261 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 638 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 4,719,185 individuals who have tested negative to date.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather and community events that matter to you.