Dept. of Health confirms 948 new COVID-19 cases, over 1,200 deaths total

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed the first COVID-19 related death in Centre County Friday afternoon as state totals rise pass 33,000

The Dept. of Health confirmed 948 new cases from yesterday, bringing the state total to 33,232. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania confirm at least one case of COVID-19.

There are now 1,204 deaths.

As of Monday, there are 167 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in our Central Pennsylvania region.

Bedford – 15 — 1 Death

Blair – 13

Cambria – 19 – 1 Death

Cameron – 1

Centre – 73 – 1 Death

Clearfield – 11

Elk – 2

Huntingdon – 13

Jefferson – 2

Somerset – 18

For more information and updates on all 67 counties, you can click here.

There are 129,720 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Less than 1% are aged 0-4;

Nearly 1% are aged 5-12;

1% are aged 13-18;

6% are aged 19-24;

39% are aged 25-49;

28% are aged 50-64; and

24% are aged 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are aged 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. There have been no pediatric deaths to date.