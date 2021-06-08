Dept. of Health: 10.9M vaccine doses given, 17 new COVID cases in our region June 8

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed 450 new cases of COVID-19 since yesterday, bringing state totals to 1,206,394 known cases since the start of the pandemic.

Thirty-five new deaths have been identified by the Pennsylvania death registry since yesterday, bringing a total of 27,400 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

There are 767 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 180 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of May 28 – June 3 stood at 2.9%.

Ninety-five (95) percent of Pennsylvania cases have been considered recovered from COVID-19.

The state reports more than 10.9 million doses of the vaccine have been administered. You can view the numbers lower on this page.

There are 4,637,248 individuals who have tested negative to date.

Our central region has 17 new cases since yesterday. That brings our total to 78,003 known COVID-19 cases.

The county breakdown is below:

Total COVID-19 related deaths by county:

BEDFORD: 138 (+0)

BLAIR: 339 (+1)

CAMBRIA: 434 (+0)

CAMERON: 7 (+0)

CENTRE: 224 (+0)

CLEARFIELD: 148 (+2)

ELK: 40 (+0)

HUNTINGDON: 133 (+1)

JEFFERSON: 99 (+0)

SOMERSET: 213 (+1)

NEW LOCAL DEATHS: 5

COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

Federal data representing all 67 counties:

According to the CDC, as of Tuesday morning, June 8, Pennsylvania has administered first doses of vaccine to 59.6% of its entire population, and the state ranks 9th among all 50 states for first doses administered by percentage of population.

According to the CDC, as of Tuesday morning, June 8, 55.9% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated while 72.3% have received their first dose.

According to the CDC, as of Tuesday morning, June 38 Pennsylvania ranks 5th among all 50 states for total doses administered.

Statewide data representing the 66 counties within the Department of Health’s vaccine jurisdiction:

Vaccine providers have administered 10,925,445 total vaccine doses as of Tuesday, June 8.

4,917,549 people are fully vaccinated; with a seven-day moving average of more than 30,500 people per day receiving vaccinations.

1,498,579 people are partially vaccinated, meaning they have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine.

6,416,128 people have received at least their first dose.

This week, a total of 11,946,240 doses will have been allocated through June 12: 299,960 first/single doses will have been allocated this week. 299,960 second doses will have been allocated this week.



To date, we have administered 10,925,445 doses total through June 7: First/single doses: 6,416,128 administered Second doses: 4,509,317 administered



Fully vaccinated people may choose not to wear a mask indoors or outdoors unless the business or organization requires it, following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

There are 162,630 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 638 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 4,647,201 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In licensed nursing and personal care homes, there are 71,843 resident cases of COVID-19, and 15,454 cases among employees, for a total of 87,297 at 1,593 distinct facilities inall 67 counties. Out of total deaths reported to PA-NEDSS, 13,313 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here. Note that the number of deaths reported to NEDSS is not exactly the same as the COVID-19 related deaths reported by the death registry. The number of deaths among nursing and personal care home residents and employees is taken from the PA-NEDSS death data, as this information is not available in the death registry data.

Approximately 28,844 of our total cases are among health care workers.

