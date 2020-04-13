Dept. of Corrections reports first COVID-19 inmate death

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Corrections reports the first inmate death due to COVID-19 at SCI Phoenix in Montgomery County.

The inmate died at the Einstein Medical Center on April, 8. On April 11, the Montgomery County coroner notified prison officials that the cause of death was determined to be acute respiratory distress from pneumonia due to COVID-19 with contributing factors of hypertensive cardiovascular disease and liver cirrhosis.

They report that the inmate was a 67-year-old African American who was serving a life sentence for a first-degree murder conviction out of Philadelphia County.

This is the first COVID-19-related death in a state correctional facility. Should additional COVID-19-related inmate deaths occur, the DOC will include that information on its website and will not issue individual news releases.