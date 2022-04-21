(WTAJ)– The Department of Aging is calling on the general assembly to invest in older Pennsylvanians and people with disabilities.

Members from the Department of Aging suggest using unspent funds from the $1.7 billion American Rescue Plan. In the plan that was proposed in February by Governor Wolf, there is a proposal to send $204 million to provide property tax relief to Pennsylvanians by investing in the existing existing Property Tax Rent Rebate program.

The goal is to help older adults and individuals with disabilities through property tax and rent rebates to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. The investment would be a one-time bonus rebate to current program users, doubling existing rebates with an estimated 466,000 Pennsylvanians receiving an additional average rebate of $475.

“For the average older adult living on a fixed income, this help would be very meaningful, especially when you consider we’re all paying much more for nearly everything these days,” Secretary of Aging Robert Torres said.

If this proposal passes, claimants would not have to take any additional action to get their one-time bonus rebate.