Department of Labor & Industry pushing to boost Pa. minimum wage

(WTAJ) — The Pa. Department of Labor and Industry is continuing its push to increase the minimum wage in the state to $12 an hour.

The acting secretary suggested the governor’s proposal for all employees in the commonwealth, including those who get tips during a meeting with restaurant industry workers. The plan would also open a pathway to gradually raise the minimum wage further to $15 an hour. Something the secretary says will benefit many in the state.

“It will allow thousands of people to work their way off of public assistance and also it will put four point four billion dollars into the pockets of PA workers in the first year alone,” said Secretary Jennifer Berrier.

However, some state lawmakers argue the jump is still too high, too fast, and could end up killing thousands of jobs. In early April, a group of Republican senators suggested a minimum wage bump to $10 an hour as a more gradual start.