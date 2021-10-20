Department of Health program offers free breast cancer, cervical cancer screenings

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health emphasized the importance of breast cancer and cervical screenings, stating that many individuals have postponed the screenings due to COVID-19.

“Throughout this month, we wear pink to draw attention to breast cancer awareness and honor those who have fought breast cancer,” Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam said. “Pink should remind us that we are not alone and there is support and programs available to ensure you have access to screenings.”

A free breast and cervical cancer early detection program is available for women and transgender people with low or moderate income, along with those who are uninsured, underinsured or those who meet certain age requirements. The Pennsylvania Breast and Cervical Cancer Early Detection Program can provide free services like mammograms, pap and HPV tests, MRIs and follow-up diagnostic tests.

To see if you qualify, visit the Department of Health’s website.