Department of Corrections launches online package tracking tool

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Corrections (DOC) has implemented a new online tracking tool for packages sent to inmates at their facilities.

Packaged items including books, calendars, photo books, and magazines are shipped directly from the vendor to the DOC’s Security Processing Center in Bellefonte where they are checked for contraband or other security risks.

The tracking system will now allow senders to follow a package from the time it arrives at the Security Processing Center until it is delivered to the correctional facility. According to the DOC, packages are typically delivered to inmates within one day.

“We heard concerns from the community that packages would show as ‘delivered’ on the shipper’s website after arriving at the Security Processing Center, and there was no way to follow the shipment to its final destination,” said DOC Secretary John Wetzel. “We are pleased to offer this enhanced package tracking system so that friends and family of incarcerated individuals can monitor their shipments throughout the entire process.”

The Security Processing Center operates five days and has processed more than 302,000 books so far in 2021. The new package tracking tool can be accessed by visiting cor.pa.gov.