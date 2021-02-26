Department of Corrections increases safety protocols for incoming mail

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Department of Corrections (DOC) secretary announced the expansion of safety protocols aimed at limiting entry points for contraband through incoming legal or privileged mail via the court system.

John Wetzel said in a release that as of March 1, all mail received at any State Correctional Institution (SCI) that is to be treated as privileged must contain a control number issued in advance to qualify senders by the DOC, including mail from courts.

“While we face the challenge of mitigating COVID-19 in our prison system, we must still contend with drugs, substance use disorder and the security threats caused by contraband,” he said. “We are putting common sense precautions in place that do not further limit the freedom of those in our custody while ensuring their safety and the safety of our staff.”

According to the release, this change comes in response to a recent incident involving mail sent to the DOC allegedly from the court system. The mail was used to introduce a substance known as “K-2” or “spice” into SCI Dallas, and two corrections officers were exposed to the substance and required treatment at an outside hospital.

The control number process that has been in place for over a year was required for attorneys sending legal mail to inmates but not the courts.