Department of Agriculture releases COVID-19 restaurant enforcement actions

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Department of Agriculture on Wednesday released data related to COVID-19 restaurant enforcement actions from August 3 through August 9, 2020.

The information is specific to COVID-19 mitigation requirements for restaurants including social distancing, masking, and occupancy limits. The numbers include actions taken during routine food safety inspections and inspections prompted by consumer complaints.

From August 3 through August 9, the Bureau of Food Safety performed 624 total routine inspections, 22 of which were complaint-driven, four were COVID-19 specific complaints. The bureau distributed 77 COVID-19 complaint-driven educational letters. Ten COVID-19 related complaints were referred to local and county health jurisdictions.

Among other requirements, all businesses in the restaurant and retail foodservice industry authorized to conduct in-person activities are mandated to:

Require all customers to wear a mask while entering, exiting, or otherwise traveling through the restaurant or retail foodservice business (mask may be removed while seated).

Employees are required to wear masks at all times.

Provide at least six feet between parties at tables or physical barriers between customers where booths are arranged back to back.

Ensure maximum occupancy limits for indoor and outdoor areas are posted and enforced.

Consumers with general food safety complaints or concerns about non-compliance for COVID-19 mitigation can file a report online. COVID-19 mitigation restaurant enforcement actions will be released on a weekly basis.

For more information about the Department of Agriculture’s COVID-19 response, visit agriculture.pa.gov/covid.