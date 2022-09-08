HARRISBURG, Pa (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP)announced it’s offering bigger consumer rebates for electric vehicles, with a focus on working-class households.

On Thursday, Sept. 8 the DEP’s announcement said they will be providing $3.4 million in Pennsylvania Volkswagen settlement funds for the installation of 54 DC fast chargers.

The chargers will be located in 16 locations in major traffic corridors.

“DEP continues to work strategically to support Pennsylvanians’ growing interest in zero-emission electric vehicles, supporting for electric vehicle purchases to working-class Pennsylvanians and funding installation of fast chargers along major traffic corridors in locations where no fast charging infrastructure currently exists,” DEP Acting Secretary Ramez Ziadeh said.

As of September 1, the DEP 2022-2023 Alternative Fuel Vehicle Rebate program is offering Pennsylvanians a bigger rebate for the purchase of a new or used battery electric car or truck. The amount has increased from $750 to $2,000 or $3,000, depending on household income.

The program also lowered the household income levels eligible for a rebate. For example, a family of two with an income of $69,000 is eligible for a $2,000 rebate for a battery electric vehicle. A family of four with an income of $55,500 is eligible for a $3,000 rebate.

With a total of $2 million available, the rebate program aims to help get about 1,000 more electric vehicles on the road in Pennsylvania.

The Driving PA Forward DC Fast Charging Grants program awarded $3.4 million in Pennsylvania Volkswagen settlement funds to projects that will install 54 DC fast chargers in 16 high-traffic locations in 12 counties. DC fast chargers can charge a battery electric vehicle to 80 percent in 20 to 60 minutes.

The Driving PA Forward DC Fast Charging program provided grants to the following projects:

6406 Truck Plaza LLC: $195,039 to install two plugs at a travel plaza/truck stop within one mile of I-80 Exit 42 in Emlenton, Venango County.

$195,039 to install two plugs at a travel plaza/truck stop within one mile of I-80 Exit 42 in Emlenton, Venango County. Applegreen Electric: $250,000 to install eight plugs at a Pennsylvania Turnpike plaza serving the I-476 corridor in Jim Thorpe, Carbon County, and $500,000 to install eight plugs at two Turnpike plazas serving I-76 westbound and eastbound in Somerset, Somerset County.

$250,000 to install eight plugs at a Pennsylvania Turnpike plaza serving the I-476 corridor in Jim Thorpe, Carbon County, and $500,000 to install eight plugs at two Turnpike plazas serving I-76 westbound and eastbound in Somerset, Somerset County. Blink Network: $233,268 to install two plugs at a KwikFill convenience store within one mile of I-80 Exit 29 in Harrisville, Venango County.

$233,268 to install two plugs at a KwikFill convenience store within one mile of I-80 Exit 29 in Harrisville, Venango County. Coen Markets Incorporated: $240,000 to install two plugs at the Coen Market convenience store within one mile of I-76 Exit 91 in Donegal, Westmoreland County, and $240,000 to install two plugs at the Coen Markets Travel Plaza within a mile of I-70 Exit 6 in Claysville, Washington County.

$240,000 to install two plugs at the Coen Market convenience store within one mile of I-76 Exit 91 in Donegal, Westmoreland County, and $240,000 to install two plugs at the Coen Markets Travel Plaza within a mile of I-70 Exit 6 in Claysville, Washington County. Evgo Services LLC: $118,673 to install four plugs at a Wawa store within one mile of U.S. 202 in Malvern, Chester County; $145,528 to install four plugs at a Wawa store on PA-611 in Pipersville, Bucks County; $165,663 to install four plugs at a shopping center 2 miles from Rt. 422 in Collegeville, Montgomery County; and $167,326 to install four plugs at a Wawa on Rt. 202 in North Wales, Montgomery County.

$118,673 to install four plugs at a Wawa store within one mile of U.S. 202 in Malvern, Chester County; $145,528 to install four plugs at a Wawa store on PA-611 in Pipersville, Bucks County; $165,663 to install four plugs at a shopping center 2 miles from Rt. 422 in Collegeville, Montgomery County; and $167,326 to install four plugs at a Wawa on Rt. 202 in North Wales, Montgomery County. Giant Eagle, Inc.: $210,000 to install two plugs at a GetGo store within one mile of I-79 Exit 14 in Waynesburg, Greene County.

$210,000 to install two plugs at a GetGo store within one mile of I-79 Exit 14 in Waynesburg, Greene County. Raceway Management Company, Inc.: $205,618 to install two plugs at a Onvo Travel Plaza within one mile of I-81 Exit 219 in New Milford, Susquehanna County, and $222,752 to install two plugs at the Onvo Travel Plaza within a mile of I-78 Exit 13 in Bethel, Berks County.

$205,618 to install two plugs at a Onvo Travel Plaza within one mile of I-81 Exit 219 in New Milford, Susquehanna County, and $222,752 to install two plugs at the Onvo Travel Plaza within a mile of I-78 Exit 13 in Bethel, Berks County. Sheetz, Inc.: $250,000 to install four plugs at a Sheetz store within one mile of I-70 Exit 57 in New Stanton, Westmoreland County, and $250,000 to install four plugs at a Sheetz within a mile of I-81 Exit 77 in Harrisburg, Dauphin County.

With these grants, Driving PA Forward has now funded the installation of 106 DC fast charging plugs in 34 locations around the state. Driving PA Forward was launched in 2018 to permanently reduce NOx emissions in Pennsylvania by supporting clean transportation projects with funding from the commonwealth’s $118.5 million settlement with Volkswagen.