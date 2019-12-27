Deer killed by dogs

UNION TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – According to a post on the Pennsylvania Game Commission’s Facebook, two large dogs chased down and killed a deer at Shickshinny Lake on Thursday, Dec. 26.

The PA Game Commission is looking for help identifying the possible owner(s). Anyone with information related to the incident is being asked to call the Pennsylvania Game Commission’s Northeast Region Office at 570-675-1143 or the Operation Game Thief Hotline at 1-888-PGC-8001.

Full details from the Game Commission can be viewed on their Facebook post.