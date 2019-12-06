Deer hunter fatally shoots himself with crossbow

BERKS COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Officials say a Pennsylvania man has fatally shot himself with a crossbow while he was hunting on his property.

The Berks County coroner’s office announced that 75-year-old James Jacobs died on Wednesday.

The Reading Eagle reports Jacobs and his son were deer hunting when troopers said he lost his footing, fell and discharged a crossbow into his left side and abdomen.

The death was ruled an accident caused by sharp force trauma.

It was the second hunting fatality this week in the Berks: A 69-year-old man was killed Tuesday when he fell about 25 feet from a tree stand.