Deadline for Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program applications approaching

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Older adults and people with disabilities are reminded that the deadline to apply for rebates on property taxes and rent paid in 2020 is around the corner.

The deadline to apply is Dec. 31. Those eligible can file their rebate applications online by clicking here, which will take you to the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue’s website under “myPATH.”

This is the best way to ensure the applications are successfully submitted before the deadline. Claimants also will have access to automatic calculators and other helpful features that are not available when filing a paper application.

However, those who wish to file via paper can do so by downloading an application.

What is the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program?

The rebate program benefits eligible Pennsylvanians age 65 and older, widows and widowers age 50 and older, and people with disabilities age 18 and older, according to the Department of Revenue. The income limit is $35,000 a year for homeowners and $15,000 annually for renters, and half of Social Security income is excluded.

It’s reported the maximum standard rebate is $650, but supplemental rebates for certain qualifying homeowners can boost rebates to $975. The Department of Revenue said it automatically calculates supplemental rebates for qualifying homeowners.

It’s free to apply for a rebate, and the Department of Revenue said that free assistance is available at hundreds of locations across the state as well, including Department of Revenue district offices, local Area Agencies on Aging, senior centers and state legislators’ offices.

The Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program is one of five programs supported by the Pennsylvania Lottery. Since the program’s 1971 inception, it’s reported older and disabled adults have received more than $7.1 billion in property tax and rent relief. The rebate program also receives funding from slots gaming.

For more information, visit the Property/Tax Rent Rebate page on the Department of Revenue’s website. You can also use the Where’s My Rebate? tool to check on the status of your rebate. In order to do this, you will need your Social Security number, claim year and date of birth.