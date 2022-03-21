(WTAJ) — Coffee drinkers with nut allergies are asked to check their espresso beans after a company voluntarily recalled a product that may have accidentally contained peanuts.

The Food & Drug Administration announced that Albanese Confectionery Group, Inc. of Merrillville, Indiana unintentionally packaged Dark Chocolate Panned Peanuts instead of its Dark Chocolate Espresso Beans in a 9 oz container. The peanuts, which were advertised as espresso beans, were then sold in 15 states since Dec. 27, 2021.

The states include Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and Wisconsin.

UPC Code Product Description Sell By Date Tub Lot # 634418621436 Albanese® Dark Chocolate Espresso Bean Tub 9oz 10/25/2022 LB1111514X1 The recalled product listed by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration

Albanese® Dark Chocolate Espresso Beans, 9 oz tub recalled.

People with nut allergies or who have sensitivity to peanuts could be at risk of serious or life-threatening reactions if they come in contact with or eat the product.

Get the latest local news, weather, and community events. Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

Anyone who purchased the Dark Chocolate Espresso Beans is asked to throw them away or return them for a refund. More information on the recall can be found on the FDA’s website.