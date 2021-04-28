DA: Still no motive in fatal convenience-store shooting

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Authorities still don’t know why a man opened fire at a convenience store in Pennsylvania last week, killing a truck driver who was pumping gas and wounding another man before taking his own life.
The Lehigh County district attorney’s office on Wednesday released more details about the shooting spree but says the suspect’s electronic devices, including his cellphone, revealed no information about the crime or a motive.
Za Uk Lian first shot at a car on a highway several miles away before heading to a Wawa convenience store near Allentown. There, he shot and critically wounded the driver of a Jeep before fatally shooting the truck driver and killing himself.
Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather and community events that matter to you.