DA: No death penalty sought in death of woman found on I-80

LEWISBURG, Pa. (AP) (WTAJ) — A Texas man will not face a possible death penalty if he is convicted of first-degree murder in the slaying of a woman whose body was found on Interstate 80 in Pennsylvania earlier this year.

PennLive.com reports that Union County District Attorney D. Peter Johnson officially ruled out the possibility of capital punishment Thursday in the case of 29-year-old Tracy Ray Rollins Jr. of Dallas.

Rollins is charged with homicide and abuse of corpse in the death of 47-year-old Rebecca Landrith, whose body was found Feb. 7 along an I-80 eastbound ramp. He was arrested a few days later at a Connecticut truck stop.