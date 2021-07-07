DA: Boys, 3 and 6, die after being found in pool near home

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say two young boys found unresponsive in a northeastern Pennsylvania pool near their home have died.

Luzerne County District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce said the 3- and 6-year-old boys were rushed to a hospital after they were found in the Plains Township pool at about 6 p.m. Monday.

Sanguedolce said the youngsters lived a few houses down and apparently walked from their home and somehow got into the pool behind a neighboring house.

The district attorney said one died Monday night and the other died Tuesday. Autopsies are planned, and police and the district attorney’s office continue to investigate, he said.

