DA: Boys, 3 and 6, die after being found in pool near home

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say two young boys found unresponsive in a northeastern Pennsylvania pool near their home have died.
Luzerne County District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce said the 3- and 6-year-old boys were rushed to a hospital after they were found in the Plains Township pool at about 6 p.m. Monday.
Sanguedolce said the youngsters lived a few houses down and apparently walked from their home and somehow got into the pool behind a neighboring house.
The district attorney said one died Monday night and the other died Tuesday. Autopsies are planned, and police and the district attorney’s office continue to investigate, he said.
Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather and community events that matter to you.