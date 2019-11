HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A bill to provide more time to file charges or lawsuits over sexual abuse is on its way to Pennsylvania's governor, along with legislation to invalidate confidentiality agreements that aim to keep child sexual abuse victims from talking to investigators.

The House sent the statute-of-limitations bill to Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf with a 182-to-5 vote on Thursday, capping a debate propelled by last year's landmark grand jury report into child molestation by Roman Catholic priests.