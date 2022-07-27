MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Crews spent hours Wednesday cleaning up painting materials after a crash involving a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation truck.

According to officials, a PennDOT line painting truck was hit by another truck on Route 322 in the Lewistown Narrows, causing it to overturn and spill painting material on the roadway.

PennDOT said none of their staff was injured in the crash. The condition of the truck driver involved in the crash remains unknown.

The eastbound roadways were closed for about two hours as crews worked to clean up the spill. According to 511PA, there is currently a lane restriction. PennDOT expects the roadway to fully reopen sometime after 3 p.m.