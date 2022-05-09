WEST PENN TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Crews were called out to the scene of a plane crash that occurred Monday afternoon in Schuylkill County.
According to officials’, crews were dispatched around 12:30 p.m. to St. Peters Road for a reported plane crash.
Three people who were inside the plane at the time of the crash were able to get out themselves and were taken to a hospital for minor injuries.
At the scene, a small aircraft could be seen flipped onto its top in a field.
Eyewitness News is told that the plane took off from Queen City Municipal Airport in Allentown earlier in the morning.
This is a developing story, we will have more information on it as it becomes available.