Closings & Delays
Centre County Library-Holt/Philipsburg

Crash leaves thousands of tortillas on a Pennsylvania road

Regional News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
State News.jpg

MINERSVILLE, Pa. (AP) — Police say 40,000 pounds of tortillas littered a Pennsylvania road when a tractor-trailer hit another truck and then a car before toppling over.

WNEP-TV reports that the Wednesday crash occurred near Minersville on Route 901 when one truck hauling the tortillas took a curve too fast and slid into another truck.

It then hit a car that was behind the truck it first hit. The tortilla truck fell over.

Authorities say that stretch of road is dangerous for trucks, and there’s a sign warning drivers about it.

The driver of the car and the driver of the second truck and a passenger were treated for minor injuries.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the crash.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss