Crash leaves thousands of tortillas on a Pennsylvania road

MINERSVILLE, Pa. (AP) — Police say 40,000 pounds of tortillas littered a Pennsylvania road when a tractor-trailer hit another truck and then a car before toppling over.

WNEP-TV reports that the Wednesday crash occurred near Minersville on Route 901 when one truck hauling the tortillas took a curve too fast and slid into another truck.

It then hit a car that was behind the truck it first hit. The tortilla truck fell over.

Authorities say that stretch of road is dangerous for trucks, and there’s a sign warning drivers about it.

The driver of the car and the driver of the second truck and a passenger were treated for minor injuries.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the crash.