Cowher among trio of Steelers to be honored during Hall of Fame Weekend

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ)–Bill Cowher is one of four Steelers who will be honored during the Hall of Fame week in Canton this August.

Cowher, who was enshrined originally back in 2011, goes in as part of the NFL’s Centennial Class. The class is a group of 15 players, coaches and contributors who are credited for laying the groundwork for the NFL. Cowher, and longtime Steelers safety Donnie Shell are among those 15.

Cowher played five seasons in NFL, mostly on special teams. He said the late Marty Schottenheimer convinced him to go into coaching. At the age of 28, Cowher would join Schottenheimer’s staff in Cleveland. A few years later he was the head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers, but Cowher credits his mentor’s tutelage for preparing him.

“Everything was about preparation, leave no stone unturned and making sure the practices were sometimes harder than the games,” he said.

Cowher recorded a 161-99-1 record with Pittsburgh, leading the team to a Super Bowl XL (2006) victory. He was 34 when he took over the Steelers, growing over the next 15 seasons as a player and man.

“And that’s the one thing, every time I walked through that door, whether it was on the south side, or Three Rivers Stadium, it was bigger than what I was and part of that bigger picture was a family-core culture that existed and it started at the top,” he said.

Hall of Fame week begins August 5th in Canton with the annual Hall of Fame game, played this year between the Steelers and Cowboys. This year three classes will be enshrined, the 2020 & 2021 modern era classes, and the 2020 centennial class.