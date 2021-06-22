Over 11.4 vaccination doses given, 9 new COVID cases in our region June 22

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed 177 new cases of COVID-19 since yesterday, bringing state totals to 1,210,646 known cases since the start of the pandemic.

34 new deaths have been identified by the Pennsylvania death registry since Monday bringing our state total to 27,604 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of June 11 – June 17 stood at 1.4%.

Ninety-six (96) percent of Pennsylvania cases have been considered recovered from COVID-19.

The state reports more than 11.4 million doses of the vaccine have been administered. 6,184,200 Pennsylvanians are partially vaccinated and 5,239,933 are fully vaccinated.

There are 4,716,395 individuals who have tested negative to date.

Our central region has 9 new cases since Monday. That brings our total to 78,322 known COVID-19 cases.

The county breakdown is below:

VACCINATION PERCENTAGES:

BEDFORD: 27%

BLAIR: 36%

CAMBRIA: 40%

CAMERON: 44%

CENTRE: 46%

CLEARFIELD: 37%

ELK: 45%

HUNTINGDON: 35%

JEFFERSON: 37%

SOMERSET: 35%

Total COVID-19 related deaths by county:

BEDFORD: 141 (+0)

BLAIR: 341 (+0)

CAMBRIA: 438 (+0)

CAMERON: 7 (+1)

CENTRE: 225 (+1)

CLEARFIELD: 152 (+1)

ELK: 41 (+0)

HUNTINGDON: 135 (+0)

JEFFERSON: 99 (+0)

SOMERSET: 218 (+0)

NEW LOCAL DEATHS: 3

Federal data representing all 67 counties:

According to the CDC, as of Monday, June 21, Pennsylvania has administered first doses of vaccine to 61.9% of its entire population, and the state ranks 8th among all 50 states for first doses administered by percentage of population.

According to the CDC, as of Monday, June 21, 59% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated while 74.5% have received their first dose.

According to the CDC, as of Monday, June 21 Pennsylvania ranks 5th among all 50 states for total doses administered.

Statewide data representing the 66 counties within the Department of Health’s vaccine jurisdiction:

Vaccine providers have administered 11,456,968 total vaccine doses as of Tuesday, June 22.

5,260,302 people are fully vaccinated; with a seven-day moving average of more than 26,400 people per day receiving vaccinations.

1,368,622 people are partially vaccinated, meaning they have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine.

6,628,924 people have received at least their first dose.

This week, a total of 13,146,080 doses will have been allocated through June 26: 299,960 first/single doses will have been allocated this week. 299,960 second doses will have been allocated this week.



To date, we have administered 11,456,968 doses total through June 21: First/single doses: 6,628,924 administered Second doses: 4,828,044 administered



Fully vaccinated people may choose not to wear a mask indoors or outdoors unless the business or organization requires it, following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

