COVID-19 testing accuracy concerns as testing in Pennsylvania increases

(WTAJ) — As COVID-19 testing in Pennsylvania continues to increase, the weekly distribution of covid tests is prioritized to counties that are at the most risk.

With the Abbot rapid antigen test, accuracy concerns have been raised across the country.

The director of testing and contact tracing, Michael Huff said even though tests are not always accurate, it is still highly encouraged to get a test if you have been in contact with someone with COVID.

“It is still a good test for us to do surveillance and identify where the disease is because we can always follow up with mitigation, education, and if we have to will do a PCR test to verify whether or not if it was a disease,” Huff said.

Huff said the covid alert app is a useful tool to track whether or not you have been exposed to someone who tested positive for covid.

As the app continues to grow they are hoping to be able to identify exposure regionally.