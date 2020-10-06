Court: Pot smell alone can’t form basis for vehicle search

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania appeals court has reversed a judge’s ruling that state police didn’t have a valid legal reason for searching a car just because it smelled like cannabis, saying the judge failed to weigh other factors that led to a man’s arrest.

The state Superior Court agreed with Lehigh County Judge Maria Dantos that the smell of marijuana alone is not enough to give police the right to search a car without a warrant.

But the appeals court reversed her decision to suppress evidence in Timothy Barr’s arrest, saying Dantos didn’t take other evidence into account in weighing the legality of the search.