Court battle erupts over voters’ signatures on mail ballots

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s top election official is asking the state’s highest court to back her up in a new legal dispute with President Donald Trump’s campaign over counting mail-in ballots when a voter’s signature doesn’t necessarily match the one on their registration.

Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar, a Democrat, told counties last month that state law doesn’t require or permit them to reject a mail-in ballot solely over a perceived signature inconsistency.

Her guidance comes amid rising concerns that tens of thousands of mail-in ballots will be discarded in the presidential election over technicalities.

Trump’s campaign asked a federal judge to declare that Boockvar’s guidance is unconstitutional and block counties from following it.