MONTOURSVILLE, Pa (WTAJ) — A couple is facing theft charges after their bank accidentally deposited $120K into their account.

Police say Robert and Tiffany Williams got themselves in hot water when they spent the money instead of contacting the bank about the mistake.

The deposit turned out to be a simple mistake by a teller and the bank put the $120,000 into the right account, however, both of the Williams had spent the money on ATV’s, SUV’s, a ‘racecar’ and more.