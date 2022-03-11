All cities are made up of a mix of homeowners and renters, with 58.6% of Americans owning their own homes and 30.4% rending in the fourth quarter of 2020, according to the American Census Bureau. In cities, there tend to be higher rates of renters due to high property values and influxes of young people who flock to urban areas after college to enter the workforce.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with most renters in Pennsylvania using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by percent of housing units occupied by renters as of 2019 5-year estimates. Keep reading to see if your county made the list.

30. Tioga County

Housing units occupied by renters: 27.2%

2019 median gross rent: $728 (+5.8% change in rent since 2015)

— #34 highest rent among counties in Pennsylvania, #1,452 among all counties nationwide

— #34 highest rent among counties in Pennsylvania, #1,452 among all counties nationwide Renters paying over 35% of household income: 37.4%

— #26 most common among counties in Pennsylvania, #1,220 among all counties nationwide

29. Mercer County

Housing units occupied by renters: 27.5%

2019 median gross rent: $689 (+11.0% change in rent since 2015)

— #45 highest rent among counties in Pennsylvania, #1,812 among all counties nationwide

— #45 highest rent among counties in Pennsylvania, #1,812 among all counties nationwide Renters paying over 35% of household income: 32.5%

— #51 most common among counties in Pennsylvania, #2,010 among all counties nationwide

28. Union County

Housing units occupied by renters: 27.6%

2019 median gross rent: $769 (+10.3% change in rent since 2015)

— #29 highest rent among counties in Pennsylvania, #1,184 among all counties nationwide

— #29 highest rent among counties in Pennsylvania, #1,184 among all counties nationwide Renters paying over 35% of household income: 41.9%

— #9 most common among counties in Pennsylvania, #620 among all counties nationwide

27. Snyder County

Housing units occupied by renters: 27.8%

2019 median gross rent: $727 (+4.8% change in rent since 2015)

— #35 highest rent among counties in Pennsylvania, #1,462 among all counties nationwide

— #35 highest rent among counties in Pennsylvania, #1,462 among all counties nationwide Renters paying over 35% of household income: 25.7%

— #66 most common among counties in Pennsylvania, #2,696 among all counties nationwide

26. Cameron County

Housing units occupied by renters: 28.0%

2019 median gross rent: $600 (+4.2% change in rent since 2015)

— #65 highest rent among counties in Pennsylvania, #2,633 among all counties nationwide

— #65 highest rent among counties in Pennsylvania, #2,633 among all counties nationwide Renters paying over 35% of household income: 39.6%

— #17 most common among counties in Pennsylvania, #905 among all counties nationwide

25. Montgomery County

Housing units occupied by renters: 28.2%

2019 median gross rent: $1,295 (+11.8% change in rent since 2015)

— #2 highest rent among counties in Pennsylvania, #119 among all counties nationwide

— #2 highest rent among counties in Pennsylvania, #119 among all counties nationwide Renters paying over 35% of household income: 37.9%

— #24 most common among counties in Pennsylvania, #1,132 among all counties nationwide

24. Berks County

Housing units occupied by renters: 28.5%

2019 median gross rent: $939 (+10.3% change in rent since 2015)

— #15 highest rent among counties in Pennsylvania, #524 among all counties nationwide

— #15 highest rent among counties in Pennsylvania, #524 among all counties nationwide Renters paying over 35% of household income: 40.0%

— #14 most common among counties in Pennsylvania, #849 among all counties nationwide

23. Northampton County

Housing units occupied by renters: 28.6%

2019 median gross rent: $1,078 (+12.6% change in rent since 2015)

— #6 highest rent among counties in Pennsylvania, #293 among all counties nationwide

— #6 highest rent among counties in Pennsylvania, #293 among all counties nationwide Renters paying over 35% of household income: 39.7%

— #16 most common among counties in Pennsylvania, #895 among all counties nationwide

22. Mifflin County

Housing units occupied by renters: 28.7%

2019 median gross rent: $682 (+10.2% change in rent since 2015)

— #46 highest rent among counties in Pennsylvania, #1,871 among all counties nationwide

— #46 highest rent among counties in Pennsylvania, #1,871 among all counties nationwide Renters paying over 35% of household income: 30.6%

— #59 most common among counties in Pennsylvania, #2,249 among all counties nationwide

21. Franklin County

Housing units occupied by renters: 28.8%

2019 median gross rent: $883 (+9.1% change in rent since 2015)

— #18 highest rent among counties in Pennsylvania, #667 among all counties nationwide

— #18 highest rent among counties in Pennsylvania, #667 among all counties nationwide Renters paying over 35% of household income: 31.6%

— #58 most common among counties in Pennsylvania, #2,134 among all counties nationwide

20. Indiana County

Housing units occupied by renters: 28.8%

2019 median gross rent: $709 (+2.2% change in rent since 2015)

— #40 highest rent among counties in Pennsylvania, #1,618 among all counties nationwide

— #40 highest rent among counties in Pennsylvania, #1,618 among all counties nationwide Renters paying over 35% of household income: 44.2%

— #5 most common among counties in Pennsylvania, #393 among all counties nationwide

19. Northumberland County

Housing units occupied by renters: 29.2%

2019 median gross rent: $663 (+8.2% change in rent since 2015)

— #54 highest rent among counties in Pennsylvania, #2,063 among all counties nationwide

— #54 highest rent among counties in Pennsylvania, #2,063 among all counties nationwide Renters paying over 35% of household income: 33.8%

— #47 most common among counties in Pennsylvania, #1,803 among all counties nationwide

18. Cumberland County

Housing units occupied by renters: 29.7%

2019 median gross rent: $991 (+11.9% change in rent since 2015)

— #12 highest rent among counties in Pennsylvania, #421 among all counties nationwide

— #12 highest rent among counties in Pennsylvania, #421 among all counties nationwide Renters paying over 35% of household income: 33.3%

— #49 most common among counties in Pennsylvania, #1,874 among all counties nationwide

17. Clinton County

Housing units occupied by renters: 29.8%

2019 median gross rent: $736 (+11.3% change in rent since 2015)

— #33 highest rent among counties in Pennsylvania, #1,395 among all counties nationwide

— #33 highest rent among counties in Pennsylvania, #1,395 among all counties nationwide Renters paying over 35% of household income: 31.9%

— #55 most common among counties in Pennsylvania, #2,087 among all counties nationwide

16. Lebanon County

Housing units occupied by renters: 30.0%

2019 median gross rent: $874 (+13.8% change in rent since 2015)

— #19 highest rent among counties in Pennsylvania, #693 among all counties nationwide

— #19 highest rent among counties in Pennsylvania, #693 among all counties nationwide Renters paying over 35% of household income: 37.3%

— #27 most common among counties in Pennsylvania, #1,245 among all counties nationwide

15. Blair County

Housing units occupied by renters: 30.2%

2019 median gross rent: $722 (+13.2% change in rent since 2015)

— #37 highest rent among counties in Pennsylvania, #1,504 among all counties nationwide

— #37 highest rent among counties in Pennsylvania, #1,504 among all counties nationwide Renters paying over 35% of household income: 39.9%

— #15 most common among counties in Pennsylvania, #864 among all counties nationwide

14. Columbia County

Housing units occupied by renters: 30.8%

2019 median gross rent: $758 (+7.2% change in rent since 2015)

— #30 highest rent among counties in Pennsylvania, #1,258 among all counties nationwide

— #30 highest rent among counties in Pennsylvania, #1,258 among all counties nationwide Renters paying over 35% of household income: 33.4%

— #48 most common among counties in Pennsylvania, #1,860 among all counties nationwide

13. Lycoming County

Housing units occupied by renters: 30.8%

2019 median gross rent: $787 (+8.9% change in rent since 2015)

— #26 highest rent among counties in Pennsylvania, #1,070 among all counties nationwide

— #26 highest rent among counties in Pennsylvania, #1,070 among all counties nationwide Renters paying over 35% of household income: 39.0%

— #18 most common among counties in Pennsylvania, #980 among all counties nationwide

12. Clarion County

Housing units occupied by renters: 30.9%

2019 median gross rent: $649 (+6.7% change in rent since 2015)

— #58 highest rent among counties in Pennsylvania, #2,193 among all counties nationwide

— #58 highest rent among counties in Pennsylvania, #2,193 among all counties nationwide Renters paying over 35% of household income: 41.5%

— #10 most common among counties in Pennsylvania, #656 among all counties nationwide

11. Delaware County

Housing units occupied by renters: 31.2%

2019 median gross rent: $1,078 (+9.7% change in rent since 2015)

— #6 highest rent among counties in Pennsylvania, #293 among all counties nationwide

— #6 highest rent among counties in Pennsylvania, #293 among all counties nationwide Renters paying over 35% of household income: 40.4%

— #13 most common among counties in Pennsylvania, #794 among all counties nationwide

10. Lancaster County

Housing units occupied by renters: 31.9%

2019 median gross rent: $1,009 (+11.1% change in rent since 2015)

— #10 highest rent among counties in Pennsylvania, #387 among all counties nationwide

— #10 highest rent among counties in Pennsylvania, #387 among all counties nationwide Renters paying over 35% of household income: 40.6%

— #12 most common among counties in Pennsylvania, #764 among all counties nationwide

9. Luzerne County

Housing units occupied by renters: 32.0%

2019 median gross rent: $785 (+11.8% change in rent since 2015)

— #27 highest rent among counties in Pennsylvania, #1,079 among all counties nationwide

— #27 highest rent among counties in Pennsylvania, #1,079 among all counties nationwide Renters paying over 35% of household income: 35.5%

— #36 most common among counties in Pennsylvania, #1,550 among all counties nationwide

8. Montour County

Housing units occupied by renters: 32.8%

2019 median gross rent: $721 (-0.6% change in rent since 2015)

— #38 highest rent among counties in Pennsylvania, #1,518 among all counties nationwide

— #38 highest rent among counties in Pennsylvania, #1,518 among all counties nationwide Renters paying over 35% of household income: 35.3%

— #38 most common among counties in Pennsylvania, #1,577 among all counties nationwide

7. Erie County

Housing units occupied by renters: 33.9%

2019 median gross rent: $753 (+9.3% change in rent since 2015)

— #31 highest rent among counties in Pennsylvania, #1,294 among all counties nationwide

— #31 highest rent among counties in Pennsylvania, #1,294 among all counties nationwide Renters paying over 35% of household income: 38.5%

— #21 most common among counties in Pennsylvania, #1,055 among all counties nationwide

6. Lehigh County

Housing units occupied by renters: 35.6%

2019 median gross rent: $1,072 (+15.4% change in rent since 2015)

— #8 highest rent among counties in Pennsylvania, #302 among all counties nationwide

— #8 highest rent among counties in Pennsylvania, #302 among all counties nationwide Renters paying over 35% of household income: 42.7%

— #7 most common among counties in Pennsylvania, #523 among all counties nationwide

5. Allegheny County

Housing units occupied by renters: 35.7%

2019 median gross rent: $890 (+14.1% change in rent since 2015)

— #17 highest rent among counties in Pennsylvania, #647 among all counties nationwide

— #17 highest rent among counties in Pennsylvania, #647 among all counties nationwide Renters paying over 35% of household income: 36.2%

— #33 most common among counties in Pennsylvania, #1,445 among all counties nationwide

4. Lackawanna County

Housing units occupied by renters: 35.7%

2019 median gross rent: $792 (+11.7% change in rent since 2015)

— #24 highest rent among counties in Pennsylvania, #1,037 among all counties nationwide

— #24 highest rent among counties in Pennsylvania, #1,037 among all counties nationwide Renters paying over 35% of household income: 37.2%

— #28 most common among counties in Pennsylvania, #1,259 among all counties nationwide

3. Dauphin County

Housing units occupied by renters: 36.8%

2019 median gross rent: $949 (+12.0% change in rent since 2015)

— #14 highest rent among counties in Pennsylvania, #502 among all counties nationwide

— #14 highest rent among counties in Pennsylvania, #502 among all counties nationwide Renters paying over 35% of household income: 35.2%

— #39 most common among counties in Pennsylvania, #1,593 among all counties nationwide

2. Centre County

Housing units occupied by renters: 38.5%

2019 median gross rent: $1,000 (+11.1% change in rent since 2015)

— #11 highest rent among counties in Pennsylvania, #398 among all counties nationwide

— #11 highest rent among counties in Pennsylvania, #398 among all counties nationwide Renters paying over 35% of household income: 49.9%

— #2 most common among counties in Pennsylvania, #118 among all counties nationwide

1. Philadelphia County