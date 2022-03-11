All cities are made up of a mix of homeowners and renters, with 58.6% of Americans owning their own homes and 30.4% rending in the fourth quarter of 2020, according to the American Census Bureau. In cities, there tend to be higher rates of renters due to high property values and influxes of young people who flock to urban areas after college to enter the workforce.
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with most renters in Pennsylvania using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by percent of housing units occupied by renters as of 2019 5-year estimates. Keep reading to see if your county made the list.
30. Tioga County
- Housing units occupied by renters: 27.2%
- 2019 median gross rent: $728 (+5.8% change in rent since 2015)
— #34 highest rent among counties in Pennsylvania, #1,452 among all counties nationwide
- Renters paying over 35% of household income: 37.4%
— #26 most common among counties in Pennsylvania, #1,220 among all counties nationwide
29. Mercer County
- Housing units occupied by renters: 27.5%
- 2019 median gross rent: $689 (+11.0% change in rent since 2015)
— #45 highest rent among counties in Pennsylvania, #1,812 among all counties nationwide
- Renters paying over 35% of household income: 32.5%
— #51 most common among counties in Pennsylvania, #2,010 among all counties nationwide
28. Union County
- Housing units occupied by renters: 27.6%
- 2019 median gross rent: $769 (+10.3% change in rent since 2015)
— #29 highest rent among counties in Pennsylvania, #1,184 among all counties nationwide
- Renters paying over 35% of household income: 41.9%
— #9 most common among counties in Pennsylvania, #620 among all counties nationwide
27. Snyder County
- Housing units occupied by renters: 27.8%
- 2019 median gross rent: $727 (+4.8% change in rent since 2015)
— #35 highest rent among counties in Pennsylvania, #1,462 among all counties nationwide
- Renters paying over 35% of household income: 25.7%
— #66 most common among counties in Pennsylvania, #2,696 among all counties nationwide
26. Cameron County
- Housing units occupied by renters: 28.0%
- 2019 median gross rent: $600 (+4.2% change in rent since 2015)
— #65 highest rent among counties in Pennsylvania, #2,633 among all counties nationwide
- Renters paying over 35% of household income: 39.6%
— #17 most common among counties in Pennsylvania, #905 among all counties nationwide
25. Montgomery County
- Housing units occupied by renters: 28.2%
- 2019 median gross rent: $1,295 (+11.8% change in rent since 2015)
— #2 highest rent among counties in Pennsylvania, #119 among all counties nationwide
- Renters paying over 35% of household income: 37.9%
— #24 most common among counties in Pennsylvania, #1,132 among all counties nationwide
24. Berks County
- Housing units occupied by renters: 28.5%
- 2019 median gross rent: $939 (+10.3% change in rent since 2015)
— #15 highest rent among counties in Pennsylvania, #524 among all counties nationwide
- Renters paying over 35% of household income: 40.0%
— #14 most common among counties in Pennsylvania, #849 among all counties nationwide
23. Northampton County
- Housing units occupied by renters: 28.6%
- 2019 median gross rent: $1,078 (+12.6% change in rent since 2015)
— #6 highest rent among counties in Pennsylvania, #293 among all counties nationwide
- Renters paying over 35% of household income: 39.7%
— #16 most common among counties in Pennsylvania, #895 among all counties nationwide
22. Mifflin County
- Housing units occupied by renters: 28.7%
- 2019 median gross rent: $682 (+10.2% change in rent since 2015)
— #46 highest rent among counties in Pennsylvania, #1,871 among all counties nationwide
- Renters paying over 35% of household income: 30.6%
— #59 most common among counties in Pennsylvania, #2,249 among all counties nationwide
21. Franklin County
- Housing units occupied by renters: 28.8%
- 2019 median gross rent: $883 (+9.1% change in rent since 2015)
— #18 highest rent among counties in Pennsylvania, #667 among all counties nationwide
- Renters paying over 35% of household income: 31.6%
— #58 most common among counties in Pennsylvania, #2,134 among all counties nationwide
20. Indiana County
- Housing units occupied by renters: 28.8%
- 2019 median gross rent: $709 (+2.2% change in rent since 2015)
— #40 highest rent among counties in Pennsylvania, #1,618 among all counties nationwide
- Renters paying over 35% of household income: 44.2%
— #5 most common among counties in Pennsylvania, #393 among all counties nationwide
19. Northumberland County
- Housing units occupied by renters: 29.2%
- 2019 median gross rent: $663 (+8.2% change in rent since 2015)
— #54 highest rent among counties in Pennsylvania, #2,063 among all counties nationwide
- Renters paying over 35% of household income: 33.8%
— #47 most common among counties in Pennsylvania, #1,803 among all counties nationwide
18. Cumberland County
- Housing units occupied by renters: 29.7%
- 2019 median gross rent: $991 (+11.9% change in rent since 2015)
— #12 highest rent among counties in Pennsylvania, #421 among all counties nationwide
- Renters paying over 35% of household income: 33.3%
— #49 most common among counties in Pennsylvania, #1,874 among all counties nationwide
17. Clinton County
- Housing units occupied by renters: 29.8%
- 2019 median gross rent: $736 (+11.3% change in rent since 2015)
— #33 highest rent among counties in Pennsylvania, #1,395 among all counties nationwide
- Renters paying over 35% of household income: 31.9%
— #55 most common among counties in Pennsylvania, #2,087 among all counties nationwide
16. Lebanon County
- Housing units occupied by renters: 30.0%
- 2019 median gross rent: $874 (+13.8% change in rent since 2015)
— #19 highest rent among counties in Pennsylvania, #693 among all counties nationwide
- Renters paying over 35% of household income: 37.3%
— #27 most common among counties in Pennsylvania, #1,245 among all counties nationwide
15. Blair County
- Housing units occupied by renters: 30.2%
- 2019 median gross rent: $722 (+13.2% change in rent since 2015)
— #37 highest rent among counties in Pennsylvania, #1,504 among all counties nationwide
- Renters paying over 35% of household income: 39.9%
— #15 most common among counties in Pennsylvania, #864 among all counties nationwide
14. Columbia County
- Housing units occupied by renters: 30.8%
- 2019 median gross rent: $758 (+7.2% change in rent since 2015)
— #30 highest rent among counties in Pennsylvania, #1,258 among all counties nationwide
- Renters paying over 35% of household income: 33.4%
— #48 most common among counties in Pennsylvania, #1,860 among all counties nationwide
13. Lycoming County
- Housing units occupied by renters: 30.8%
- 2019 median gross rent: $787 (+8.9% change in rent since 2015)
— #26 highest rent among counties in Pennsylvania, #1,070 among all counties nationwide
- Renters paying over 35% of household income: 39.0%
— #18 most common among counties in Pennsylvania, #980 among all counties nationwide
12. Clarion County
- Housing units occupied by renters: 30.9%
- 2019 median gross rent: $649 (+6.7% change in rent since 2015)
— #58 highest rent among counties in Pennsylvania, #2,193 among all counties nationwide
- Renters paying over 35% of household income: 41.5%
— #10 most common among counties in Pennsylvania, #656 among all counties nationwide
11. Delaware County
- Housing units occupied by renters: 31.2%
- 2019 median gross rent: $1,078 (+9.7% change in rent since 2015)
— #6 highest rent among counties in Pennsylvania, #293 among all counties nationwide
- Renters paying over 35% of household income: 40.4%
— #13 most common among counties in Pennsylvania, #794 among all counties nationwide
10. Lancaster County
- Housing units occupied by renters: 31.9%
- 2019 median gross rent: $1,009 (+11.1% change in rent since 2015)
— #10 highest rent among counties in Pennsylvania, #387 among all counties nationwide
- Renters paying over 35% of household income: 40.6%
— #12 most common among counties in Pennsylvania, #764 among all counties nationwide
9. Luzerne County
- Housing units occupied by renters: 32.0%
- 2019 median gross rent: $785 (+11.8% change in rent since 2015)
— #27 highest rent among counties in Pennsylvania, #1,079 among all counties nationwide
- Renters paying over 35% of household income: 35.5%
— #36 most common among counties in Pennsylvania, #1,550 among all counties nationwide
8. Montour County
- Housing units occupied by renters: 32.8%
- 2019 median gross rent: $721 (-0.6% change in rent since 2015)
— #38 highest rent among counties in Pennsylvania, #1,518 among all counties nationwide
- Renters paying over 35% of household income: 35.3%
— #38 most common among counties in Pennsylvania, #1,577 among all counties nationwide
7. Erie County
- Housing units occupied by renters: 33.9%
- 2019 median gross rent: $753 (+9.3% change in rent since 2015)
— #31 highest rent among counties in Pennsylvania, #1,294 among all counties nationwide
- Renters paying over 35% of household income: 38.5%
— #21 most common among counties in Pennsylvania, #1,055 among all counties nationwide
6. Lehigh County
- Housing units occupied by renters: 35.6%
- 2019 median gross rent: $1,072 (+15.4% change in rent since 2015)
— #8 highest rent among counties in Pennsylvania, #302 among all counties nationwide
- Renters paying over 35% of household income: 42.7%
— #7 most common among counties in Pennsylvania, #523 among all counties nationwide
5. Allegheny County
- Housing units occupied by renters: 35.7%
- 2019 median gross rent: $890 (+14.1% change in rent since 2015)
— #17 highest rent among counties in Pennsylvania, #647 among all counties nationwide
- Renters paying over 35% of household income: 36.2%
— #33 most common among counties in Pennsylvania, #1,445 among all counties nationwide
4. Lackawanna County
- Housing units occupied by renters: 35.7%
- 2019 median gross rent: $792 (+11.7% change in rent since 2015)
— #24 highest rent among counties in Pennsylvania, #1,037 among all counties nationwide
- Renters paying over 35% of household income: 37.2%
— #28 most common among counties in Pennsylvania, #1,259 among all counties nationwide
3. Dauphin County
- Housing units occupied by renters: 36.8%
- 2019 median gross rent: $949 (+12.0% change in rent since 2015)
— #14 highest rent among counties in Pennsylvania, #502 among all counties nationwide
- Renters paying over 35% of household income: 35.2%
— #39 most common among counties in Pennsylvania, #1,593 among all counties nationwide
2. Centre County
- Housing units occupied by renters: 38.5%
- 2019 median gross rent: $1,000 (+11.1% change in rent since 2015)
— #11 highest rent among counties in Pennsylvania, #398 among all counties nationwide
- Renters paying over 35% of household income: 49.9%
— #2 most common among counties in Pennsylvania, #118 among all counties nationwide
1. Philadelphia County
- Housing units occupied by renters: 47.0%
- 2019 median gross rent: $1,042 (+13.0% change in rent since 2015)
— #9 highest rent among counties in Pennsylvania, #346 among all counties nationwide
- Renters paying over 35% of household income: 45.7%
— #4 most common among counties in Pennsylvania, #292 among all counties nationwide