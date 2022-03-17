In certain corners of the U.S., the only way you’ll ever be considered a local is if you were born there. Elsewhere, particularly in major metropolitan centers, the constant influx of new businesses, college students, and families can transform neighborhoods every few years and certainly decade over decade.

In 2016, the U.S. Census Bureau reported that only 11.2% of respondents had moved within the last year. Additionally, 72% of Americans reported living in or close to the city they grew up in. To learn more about where people are staying put, Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most born-and-raised residents in Pennsylvania using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by the highest percentage of residents that were born in the state as of 2019.

Keep reading to discover which counties in your state have the most born-and-raised residents.

30. Sullivan County

Population: 6,135

Born in Pennsylvania: 4,981 (81.2% of population)

Born in another U.S. state or territory: 1,046 (17.0% of population)

— Midwest (1.6%), Northeast (9.1%), South (5.0%), West (1.0%) Born in another country: 91 (1.5% of population)

— Africa (0.0%), Asia (0.2%), Europe (0.3%), Latin America (0.9%), North America (0.1%), Oceania (0.0%)

29. Butler County

Population: 186,899

Born in Pennsylvania: 153,455 (82.1% of population)

Born in another U.S. state or territory: 28,351 (15.2% of population)

— Midwest (5.2%), Northeast (3.7%), South (4.6%), West (1.6%) Born in another country: 4,479 (2.4% of population)

— Africa (0.1%), Asia (1.0%), Europe (0.7%), Latin America (0.5%), North America (0.1%), Oceania (0.0%)

28. Washington County

Population: 207,212

Born in Pennsylvania: 170,341 (82.2% of population)

Born in another U.S. state or territory: 32,052 (15.5% of population)

— Midwest (4.2%), Northeast (2.5%), South (6.9%), West (1.7%) Born in another country: 4,039 (1.9% of population)

— Africa (0.1%), Asia (0.8%), Europe (0.6%), Latin America (0.4%), North America (0.1%), Oceania (0.0%)

27. Crawford County

Population: 85,665

Born in Pennsylvania: 70,459 (82.2% of population)

Born in another U.S. state or territory: 13,692 (16.0% of population)

— Midwest (6.8%), Northeast (3.5%), South (4.2%), West (1.4%) Born in another country: 1,095 (1.3% of population)

— Africa (0.0%), Asia (0.5%), Europe (0.3%), Latin America (0.3%), North America (0.1%), Oceania (0.0%)

26. Lawrence County

Population: 86,727

Born in Pennsylvania: 71,867 (82.9% of population)

Born in another U.S. state or territory: 13,261 (15.3% of population)

— Midwest (7.3%), Northeast (2.5%), South (4.0%), West (1.2%) Born in another country: 1,334 (1.5% of population)

— Africa (0.1%), Asia (0.3%), Europe (0.7%), Latin America (0.3%), North America (0.0%), Oceania (0.0%)

25. Beaver County

Population: 165,833

Born in Pennsylvania: 137,532 (82.9% of population)

Born in another U.S. state or territory: 24,656 (14.9% of population)

— Midwest (5.1%), Northeast (2.7%), South (5.7%), West (1.3%) Born in another country: 3,042 (1.8% of population)

— Africa (0.1%), Asia (0.4%), Europe (0.8%), Latin America (0.4%), North America (0.1%), Oceania (0.0%)

24. Lycoming County

Population: 114,330

Born in Pennsylvania: 95,003 (83.1% of population)

Born in another U.S. state or territory: 16,482 (14.4% of population)

— Midwest (2.2%), Northeast (6.3%), South (4.3%), West (1.5%) Born in another country: 2,312 (2.0% of population)

— Africa (0.1%), Asia (0.7%), Europe (0.5%), Latin America (0.5%), North America (0.2%), Oceania (0.0%)

23. Forest County

Population: 7,313

Born in Pennsylvania: 6,098 (83.4% of population)

Born in another U.S. state or territory: 1,139 (15.6% of population)

— Midwest (4.6%), Northeast (5.0%), South (3.9%), West (1.0%) Born in another country: 64 (0.9% of population)

— Africa (0.2%), Asia (0.2%), Europe (0.1%), Latin America (0.3%), North America (0.0%), Oceania (0.0%)

22. Columbia County

Population: 65,715

Born in Pennsylvania: 54,824 (83.4% of population)

Born in another U.S. state or territory: 9,286 (14.1% of population)

— Midwest (2.1%), Northeast (7.2%), South (3.3%), West (1.2%) Born in another country: 1,387 (2.1% of population)

— Africa (0.0%), Asia (0.8%), Europe (0.6%), Latin America (0.7%), North America (0.0%), Oceania (0.0%)

21. Snyder County

Population: 40,483

Born in Pennsylvania: 34,046 (84.1% of population)

Born in another U.S. state or territory: 5,694 (14.1% of population)

— Midwest (2.3%), Northeast (6.1%), South (3.8%), West (1.7%) Born in another country: 560 (1.4% of population)

— Africa (0.0%), Asia (0.5%), Europe (0.2%), Latin America (0.5%), North America (0.1%), Oceania (0.0%)

20. Fayette County

Population: 131,302

Born in Pennsylvania: 110,919 (84.5% of population)

Born in another U.S. state or territory: 18,098 (13.8% of population)

— Midwest (2.9%), Northeast (2.0%), South (7.6%), West (1.1%) Born in another country: 1,787 (1.4% of population)

— Africa (0.1%), Asia (0.4%), Europe (0.4%), Latin America (0.4%), North America (0.1%), Oceania (0.0%)

19. Schuylkill County

Population: 142,674

Born in Pennsylvania: 121,071 (84.9% of population)

Born in another U.S. state or territory: 17,874 (12.5% of population)

— Midwest (1.3%), Northeast (6.8%), South (3.0%), West (1.0%) Born in another country: 2,907 (2.0% of population)

— Africa (0.1%), Asia (0.4%), Europe (0.5%), Latin America (1.0%), North America (0.1%), Oceania (0.0%)

18. Clearfield County

Population: 79,908

Born in Pennsylvania: 67,814 (84.9% of population)

Born in another U.S. state or territory: 9,869 (12.4% of population)

— Midwest (2.7%), Northeast (4.7%), South (3.5%), West (1.3%) Born in another country: 2,011 (2.5% of population)

— Africa (0.2%), Asia (0.5%), Europe (0.3%), Latin America (1.4%), North America (0.1%), Oceania (0.0%)

17. Somerset County

Population: 74,361

Born in Pennsylvania: 63,388 (85.2% of population)

Born in another U.S. state or territory: 10,087 (13.6% of population)

— Midwest (2.3%), Northeast (2.6%), South (7.1%), West (1.2%) Born in another country: 647 (0.9% of population)

— Africa (0.1%), Asia (0.3%), Europe (0.2%), Latin America (0.2%), North America (0.1%), Oceania (0.0%)

16. Clinton County

Population: 38,915

Born in Pennsylvania: 33,179 (85.3% of population)

Born in another U.S. state or territory: 4,899 (12.6% of population)

— Midwest (2.1%), Northeast (5.1%), South (4.2%), West (1.1%) Born in another country: 581 (1.5% of population)

— Africa (0.0%), Asia (0.7%), Europe (0.4%), Latin America (0.3%), North America (0.1%), Oceania (0.0%)

15. Huntingdon County

Population: 45,369

Born in Pennsylvania: 38,944 (85.8% of population)

Born in another U.S. state or territory: 5,492 (12.1% of population)

— Midwest (2.2%), Northeast (3.5%), South (5.4%), West (1.0%) Born in another country: 685 (1.5% of population)

— Africa (0.1%), Asia (0.6%), Europe (0.4%), Latin America (0.4%), North America (0.0%), Oceania (0.0%)

14. Clarion County

Population: 38,715

Born in Pennsylvania: 33,373 (86.2% of population)

Born in another U.S. state or territory: 4,763 (12.3% of population)

— Midwest (3.3%), Northeast (3.8%), South (3.5%), West (1.6%) Born in another country: 426 (1.1% of population)

— Africa (0.1%), Asia (0.4%), Europe (0.5%), Latin America (0.1%), North America (0.0%), Oceania (0.0%)

13. Indiana County

Population: 85,032

Born in Pennsylvania: 73,476 (86.4% of population)

Born in another U.S. state or territory: 9,915 (11.7% of population)

— Midwest (3.3%), Northeast (2.9%), South (4.0%), West (1.4%) Born in another country: 1,364 (1.6% of population)

— Africa (0.1%), Asia (0.9%), Europe (0.3%), Latin America (0.3%), North America (0.1%), Oceania (0.0%)

12. Westmoreland County

Population: 352,590

Born in Pennsylvania: 305,122 (86.5% of population)

Born in another U.S. state or territory: 40,707 (11.5% of population)

— Midwest (3.0%), Northeast (2.4%), South (4.5%), West (1.5%) Born in another country: 5,586 (1.6% of population)

— Africa (0.1%), Asia (0.7%), Europe (0.5%), Latin America (0.3%), North America (0.1%), Oceania (0.0%)

11. Blair County

Population: 123,157

Born in Pennsylvania: 107,477 (87.3% of population)

Born in another U.S. state or territory: 13,823 (11.2% of population)

— Midwest (2.2%), Northeast (3.4%), South (4.2%), West (1.4%) Born in another country: 1,499 (1.2% of population)

— Africa (0.1%), Asia (0.5%), Europe (0.4%), Latin America (0.2%), North America (0.0%), Oceania (0.0%)

10. Perry County

Population: 46,053

Born in Pennsylvania: 40,262 (87.4% of population)

Born in another U.S. state or territory: 5,062 (11.0% of population)

— Midwest (1.7%), Northeast (3.6%), South (4.4%), West (1.0%) Born in another country: 488 (1.1% of population)

— Africa (0.1%), Asia (0.3%), Europe (0.2%), Latin America (0.4%), North America (0.0%), Oceania (0.0%)

9. Jefferson County

Population: 43,846

Born in Pennsylvania: 38,372 (87.5% of population)

Born in another U.S. state or territory: 5,063 (11.5% of population)

— Midwest (3.3%), Northeast (3.5%), South (3.6%), West (1.2%) Born in another country: 266 (0.6% of population)

— Africa (0.0%), Asia (0.2%), Europe (0.3%), Latin America (0.1%), North America (0.1%), Oceania (0.0%)

8. Cameron County

Population: 4,611

Born in Pennsylvania: 4,039 (87.6% of population)

Born in another U.S. state or territory: 515 (11.2% of population)

— Midwest (2.5%), Northeast (4.5%), South (3.0%), West (0.6%) Born in another country: 51 (1.1% of population)

— Africa (0.0%), Asia (0.8%), Europe (0.1%), Latin America (0.0%), North America (0.1%), Oceania (0.0%)

7. Cambria County

Population: 133,009

Born in Pennsylvania: 116,813 (87.8% of population)

Born in another U.S. state or territory: 14,431 (10.8% of population)

— Midwest (2.5%), Northeast (2.8%), South (4.4%), West (1.0%) Born in another country: 1,418 (1.1% of population)

— Africa (0.1%), Asia (0.4%), Europe (0.2%), Latin America (0.3%), North America (0.0%), Oceania (0.0%)

6. Northumberland County

Population: 91,761

Born in Pennsylvania: 80,838 (88.1% of population)

Born in another U.S. state or territory: 9,275 (10.1% of population)

— Midwest (1.7%), Northeast (4.1%), South (3.1%), West (0.7%) Born in another country: 1,355 (1.5% of population)

— Africa (0.1%), Asia (0.4%), Europe (0.3%), Latin America (0.7%), North America (0.0%), Oceania (0.0%)

5. Venango County

Population: 51,818

Born in Pennsylvania: 45,938 (88.7% of population)

Born in another U.S. state or territory: 5,358 (10.3% of population)

— Midwest (3.0%), Northeast (2.8%), South (3.2%), West (1.3%) Born in another country: 337 (0.7% of population)

— Africa (0.0%), Asia (0.2%), Europe (0.2%), Latin America (0.1%), North America (0.1%), Oceania (0.0%)

4. Juniata County

Population: 24,624

Born in Pennsylvania: 21,926 (89.0% of population)

Born in another U.S. state or territory: 2,008 (8.2% of population)

— Midwest (1.0%), Northeast (2.7%), South (2.6%), West (0.6%) Born in another country: 540 (2.2% of population)

— Africa (0.3%), Asia (0.3%), Europe (0.2%), Latin America (1.3%), North America (0.0%), Oceania (0.0%)

3. Mifflin County

Population: 46,276

Born in Pennsylvania: 41,878 (90.5% of population)

Born in another U.S. state or territory: 3,846 (8.3% of population)

— Midwest (1.5%), Northeast (2.3%), South (3.6%), West (0.7%) Born in another country: 408 (0.9% of population)

— Africa (0.0%), Asia (0.4%), Europe (0.1%), Latin America (0.3%), North America (0.1%), Oceania (0.0%)

2. Elk County

Population: 30,340

Born in Pennsylvania: 27,597 (91.0% of population)

Born in another U.S. state or territory: 2,415 (8.0% of population)

— Midwest (1.6%), Northeast (3.0%), South (2.5%), West (0.9%) Born in another country: 260 (0.9% of population)

— Africa (0.0%), Asia (0.4%), Europe (0.3%), Latin America (0.0%), North America (0.1%), Oceania (0.0%)

1. Armstrong County