Counties, municipalities to face more expenses due to stagnant dog license fees

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture cautions that counties, municipalities and law enforcement agencies will have to fund and provide more services for stray and dangerous dogs due to a stagnant dog license fee.

Dog license fees have remained the same for 25 years while the Bureau of Dog Law Enforcement continued to rise, making it impossible to fill dog warden vacancies, according to the release. There are 46 dog wardens stretched across Pennsylvania’s 67 counties.

“With dog wardens stretched so thin, we lean more and more on municipal support,” secretary Russell Redding said in a press release. “Loose dogs cause local problems felt in your neighborhoods. But public complaints sit on the back burner as wardens work to keep up with mandated kennel inspections, increasing the burden on local government resources.”

Normally, dog wardens serve neighborhoods across Pennsylvania by capturing dogs running at large, helping dog owners track down a runaway best friend, and investigating dog attacks to provide justice for victims, according to the release. These services to Pennsylvanians are in addition to their mandated work to inspect nearly 3,000 kennels and breeding operations in the state at least twice a year.

As a result of critical vacancies within the Bureau of Dog Law Enforcement, local officials have had to fund and handle the overflow of these services on their own.

“The financial burden placed on counties, municipalities and law enforcement is not something that will suddenly happen,” Redding said. “It is a gradual process, and the truth is, it is happening now, one case at a time. Without full support from the Bureau of Dog Law Enforcement, there is an unfair financial burden on counties and municipalities.”

The press release said since its enactment in 1893, the enforcement of the dog law has been funded through the sale of dog licenses. Now, with the bureau experiencing a funding shortage, taxpayer dollars are being redirected to the bureau to keep the minimum mandated services up and running.

For the 2020-21 budget year, it’s reported that the bureau accepted a supplemental transfer of taxpayer dollars in the amount of $1.2 million. Another $1.5 million is proposed for 2021-22.

Taxpayer dollars are now paying for dog-related services at the local government level too, as wardens become more strained, and calls for strays and dogs at large default locally.

State Senator Judy Schwank (D-Berks) and State Representative Eddie Day Pashinski (D-Luzerne) have introduced two corresponding pieces of legislation, Senate Bill 232 and House Bill 526, to raise the dog license fee by a minimal amount that would adequately fund the bureau to continue protecting both dogs and the public in Pennsylvania.

The proposed fee increase is in line with standard inflation and will fund the work of wardens to ensure humane treatment of dogs and investigation and tracking of dangerous dogs.

A minimal fee increase – for example for a spayed/neutered dog would increase from $6.50 to $10 annually – will benefit Pennsylvanians at large. The bills will also require puppies to be licensed at 8 weeks or the same age they are legally allowed to be sold.

This efficiency is expected to increase license sales of puppies and further stabilize the bureau.

Without immediate action to pass a fee increase, the burden of responding to dog-related incidents for local government will continue to increase. Taxpayers will pay for it locally and at the state-level, until the legislature acts.

For more information of Pennsylvania’s dog laws and the need to raise the license fee, visit agriculture.pa.gov or licenseyourdogpa.pa.gov.