Counselors available after man shot during high school game

JEANNETTE, Pa. (AP) — Counselors are available to students and faculty after a man was shot and killed outside of a western Pennsylvania stadium during the final minutes of a high school football game.

Officials on Monday also will discuss security for future games at McKee Stadium in Jeannette.

The shooting took place Friday night outside the stadium’s Park Street gate, while Jeannette and Imani Christian were playing.

Authorities say 40-year-old Greg Harper shot and killed 48-year-old Dameian Williams. Harper is held without bail on homicide and reckless endangerment charges.



Both are parents of high school students.

The game was called with 3:41 left in regulation and Jeannette leading 48-0. Fans in the stadium were evacuated with no injuries reported.