Corrections officers push state to stop inmate transfers

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s state corrections officers’ union wants the prison system to stop all transfers of inmates as a preventative measure against the new coronavirus spreading between institutions.

Corrections officers’ union president Larry Blackwell says moving prisoners between facilities risks unnecessarily spreading the virus inside institutions.

He wants it to freeze until the virus is under control. No case of the coronavirus has been reported in the state prison system.

The Department of Corrections is transferring inmates out of Retreat state prison in northeastern Pennsylvania and using it as the reception facility for new male commitments from county jails and for male parole violators.